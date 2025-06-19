Trying to give communal twist: BJP slams SP leader over Yoga Day remarks

Lucknow, June 19 The BJP has hit out strongly at senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader S.T. Hasan over his critical remarks on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government's decision to introduce the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol across all government offices in the run-up to International Yoga Day, calling his statements misleading and communal.

Hasan had questioned why the government sanctioned a break for yoga exercises but continued to deny a similar break for Muslim employees to offer Friday prayers.

"There is no need to give a break on Yoga Day. Employees can do yoga at home and come... We are not against Yoga Day. We all believe that yoga is a good thing, but we should also be given a break for namaz," he told IANS.

"When Muslims ask for a half-hour break for Friday prayers, it's not granted. But for Yoga Day, an unnecessary break was given. This kind of double standards should not exist," he added, accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of having biased priorities.

Responding to these remarks, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar condemned the SP leader's statements, asserting that Opposition leaders repeatedly drag religion into non-religious initiatives.

"They (Opposition parties) oppose every government decision by linking it to religion and misleading the community. International Yoga Day is recognised globally, and people around the world celebrate the importance of yoga for a healthier lifestyle. But the Opposition has no interest in such matters. Their only goal is to oppose the government at any cost," Rajbhar told IANS.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, speaking to IANS, also lashed out at Hasan, calling his remarks an attempt to communalise a global health initiative.

"If anyone is trying to give yoga a communal twist, then yoga itself is the cure for their mental illness. Doing yoga will help heal such mindsets. Yoga rises above the boundaries of religion and nation. It is a gift from India's culture and traditions, beyond the lines of religion," Naqvi said.

"Yoga is a health hamper given by India to the world for its well-being," he further added.

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to implement the 'Y-Break' protocol in government offices ahead of Yoga Day is aimed at integrating wellness into the workplace.

This move follows a directive from the Ministry of AYUSH and encourages a holistic approach to employee health and stress management.

As per an official statement released on Wednesday, the 'Y-Break' protocol involves short yoga sessions of five to ten minutes, specially designed for office and desk-bound workers.

These sessions include gentle stretches for the neck, back, and waist, combined with deep breathing techniques and mindfulness practices to help boost mental clarity and productivity.

International Yoga Day, observed globally on June 21, is marked by yoga sessions, workshops, and awareness campaigns. The initiative has gained support from countries across continents, with the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor