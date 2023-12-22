'Trying to take revenge for defeat in elections', Meghwal slams Oppn MPs

New Delhi, Dec 22 Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday slammed the opposition MPs for creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha over December 13 security breach, and said despite Speaker Om Birla saying repeatedly that he was responsible for the security yet they did not trust him and were deliberately doing this to take revenge for the defeat in recent Assembly elections.

While responding to a question on the suspension of 146 MPs, Meghwal said, "The Speaker is the custodian of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha Speaker was saying repeatedly that he is responsible for the security. Why are they not trusting what the Speaker is saying?"

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said, "They were deliberately looking for revenge for the defeat in the elections. They had been planning internally and they got the opportunity."

He admitted that Parliament security breach was a big issue and said that a committee has been formed and an investigation is underway.

He also slammed the opposition over the mimicry row and said, "The Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar) was insulted. Congress believes that it is only their right to govern. They think that the Vice President should be the one nominated by them. They cannot stand Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar. It is their mentality to insult the Dalit, farmers and the backward classes."

He also said that the act (mimicry of Vice-President) of the Opposition MPs at Makar Dwar of Parliament is another issue but Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recording a video of that act and 'enjoying' it is quite unfortunate.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on the passage of the three criminal laws to replace the British era laws said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, our Home minister has brought a big change. These criminal justice laws remove the colonial imprint from our systems and have been designed according to our present day requirements which will serve the nation for the next 100 years."

The three criminal laws were passed by Rajya Sabha on Thursday and by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

