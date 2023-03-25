TSPSC paper leak: SIT summons Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 : The Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police investigating the State Public Service Commission exam paper leak case has summoned State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on March 26.

The BJP is meanwhile staging protests calling for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

"Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was already summoned to appear before SIT with the relevant documents. Today again we are issuing him a reminder notice to appear before the officials of SIT tomorrow," Gangadhar, SIT inspector told on Saturday.

SIT officials today arrived at Sanjay's Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad to serve a notice to him in connection with the TSPSC leak issue.

Earlier the BJP Telangana chief was summoned by the SIT which asked him to appear before officials to answer questions relating to his claim that several ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders are involved in the TSPSC exam paper leak.

As part of their State-wide protest, BJP leaders staged a nirasana (protest) deeksha against the TSPSC paper leakage issue in the Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking to , BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said that BJP is the only party in Telangana which is supporting the unemployed youth.

He said, "Around 30 lakh unemployed youth have been preparing for the TSPSC exam and Group 1 exam. The people who are associated with the Chief Minister KCR's family, who are the followers of KTR and other political leaders in the BRS party have purposefully leaked the question paper to make money. They have looted large amounts of money".

"We also demand a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge from the High Court. We demand that proper inquiry should be done. Culprits should be punished and they should be behind bars so that this kind of misuse of power should not be there in the future," he added.

Earlier on March 20, the SIT issued a summons to State Congress president Revanth Reddy regarding his alleged statements on the issue.

Reddy has been asked to share the information and submit evidence to the SIT with regard to the allegations made by him.

The development came a day after Revanth Reddy made a serious allegation that state minister KT Rama Rao's personal assistant was also involved in the paper leak.

"Personal assistant of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has links with the second accused (a contract employee at TSPSC) in the paper leak case and the PA and the accused belong to neighboring villages," the Congress leader had alleged.

The TSPSC on March 15 had canceled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission canceled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor