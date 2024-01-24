TSRTC employees urge CM Revanth to revoke suspension by former Telangana Govt

Hyderabad, Jan 24 About 1,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) who were suspended/dismissed by the earlier KCR Government, gathered near the residence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, demanding reinstatement.

Police stopped the employees heading towards the Chief Minister’s house but they demanded that they be allowed to meet the Chief Minister to place their demands before him.

Later, three representatives of the suspended employees were allowed to meet Revanth Reddy.

The employees stated that they were suspended by the previous government for trivial reasons and urged the Chief Minister to revoke their suspension.

They said injustice was done to them by the previous KCR Government. They said their families were suffering for the last two to three years due to the suspension.

The employees said they hoped that the new government would do justice to them. The Chief Minister met them and assured them that he would look into their demands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor