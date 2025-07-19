TTD suspends four non-Hindu employees for violation of religious code of conduct

New Delhi, July 19 The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended four of its employees following allegations that they were practicing a non-Hindu faith, which is reportedly in violation of the institution’s code of conduct.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of TTD, the four individuals — B. Elizer (Deputy Executive Engineer, Quality Control), S. Rosi (Staff Nurse, BIRRD Hospital), M. Premavathi (Grade-I Pharmacist, BIRRD Hospital), and Dr. G. Asunta (SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy) — have been suspended after an internal investigation.

TTD, which administers the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, follows a strict code of conduct for its employees, especially those working in religious or associated institutions. The code mandates that individuals employed within the TTD system must adhere to the tenets of the Hindu faith in both conduct and practice.

The action was taken after a vigilance report highlighted concerns about the religious affiliations of the employees. The internal enquiry reportedly confirmed that the suspended personnel were following the non-Hindu faith, which was considered a breach of institutional guidelines.

“The employees acted irresponsibly while performing duties in a Hindu religious organisation,” the CPRO's statement said.

Following a review of evidence and the vigilance department's report, “departmental action was taken against them as per the rules and the four employees were immediately suspended,” it said.

The suspension has triggered discussions on the boundaries of religious freedom in faith-based institutions that are publicly funded or administered.

While TTD has not commented further, officials have indicated that adherence to the institution's spiritual ethos is non-negotiable for its staff.

The matter may spark wider debate on employment rights versus religious guidelines in India’s temple administration systems.

It is worthy to note here that earlier on July 11, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to remove non-Hindus from employment in Tirumala and claimed that over 1,000 non-Hindus are still working in TTD.

“Why are 1,000+ non-Hindus still working in TTD? Would Hindus ever be hired in mosques or churches? This isn’t about hate - it’s about dharma. TTD cannot become a platform for appeasement politics,” claimed Sanjay Kumar on X, a Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar in Telangana.

