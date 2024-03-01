TTE stabbed during ticket checking at Patna Junction

Patna March 1 A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was stabbed during ticket checking at the Patna Junction railway station on Friday afternoon.

The victim, Devesh Kumar Singh, was checking tickets on Platform No. 2 when the incident took place.

When he asked a passenger to show his ticket, he suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Singh. The victim was rescued by his colleagues who rushed him to a nearby railway hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable now.

Taking advantage of the ensuing chaos following the incident, the attacker fled from the spot. Patna Junction happens to be the most busy railway station in Bihar.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage from the spot to identify the attacker," said Sushil Kumar, an RPF officer deployed at Patna Junction.

