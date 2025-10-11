TTV Dhinakaran mocks AIADMK's 'desperation' to influence Vijay into NDA fold

Chennai, Oct 11 Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Saturday, accused the AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of being "desperate" to bring actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai, Dhinakaran said that the waving of TVK flags during Palaniswami's ongoing state-wide yatra was a clear indication of his eagerness to align with the actor-turned-politician.

"The AIADMK leader's desperation shows that his party is weakening day by day. Despite his efforts, Vijay has made it clear during his state conference in Madurai in August that any alliance in Tamil Nadu for 2026 state polls would be led by him," he added.

He said that both the leaders wanting to lead the alliance makes any such arrangement impractical.

"Either Palaniswami or Vijay has to give up their claim to leadership -- which is impossible. In my view, Vijay is unlikely to join the Palaniswami-led NDA," he remarked.

Taking a swipe at Palaniswami's remarks on loyalty towards the BJP, Dhinakaran asked why the AIADMK had walked out of the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if Palaniswami was truly committed to BJP.

"He (Palaniswami) claims loyalty because the BJP saved his government after the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016. But if that were true, why did he abandon them during a crucial election for Prime Minister Modi's re-election?" the AMMK President asked.

Defending the Tamil Nadu government's recent plea in the Supreme Court opposing a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, the AMMK Chief said the decision was intended to protect the morale of the state police.

"The government's stand is correct. Such practices of defending the state's investigating agencies exist in other states like Kerala and Karnataka as well. It is to ensure public confidence in local law enforcement," he added.

Dhinakaran also hinted that AMMK would chart its own course ahead of the 2026 state polls, saying that the political landscape in Tamil Nadu is rapidly changing, with several regional players attempting to reposition themselves.

