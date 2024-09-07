Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed As New Finance Secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary under the Ministry of Finance, according to a government circular on Saturday, September 7.

Pandey replaces TV Somanathan, who has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary of India, succeeding Rajiv Gauba in August.

Pandey was the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. He is a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer from the Odisha cadre and took charge of DIPAM in October 2019.