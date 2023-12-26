Tulip plantation this season to extend beyond NDMC areas in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 In an new initiative, tulip flowers will be seen in DDA Parks across Delhi, extending beyond the usual NDMC area, this winter.

Under the directive of Delhi L-G VK Saxena, a total of 3 lakh tulip plants have been procured, doubling last year's procurement, in pursuit of his vision to transform the capital into a 'City of Flowers'.

As many as 500 tulip saplings have been planted at Raj Niwas, stressing the expansion of floral beauty. The colorful display includes shades of yellow, white, orange, purple, blue, pink, and red tulips, alongside various seasonal flowers like petunia, salvia, cineraria, antirrhinum, poppy, verbena, dianthus, hollyhock, nasturtium, coreopsis, pansy, lianum, etc.

The tulip plantation will span 65 locations, featuring prominent areas such as Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, and RML roundabout.

Additionally, winter flowers will adorn 91 locations, enhancing public spaces across the city.

Saxena's proactive approach involved discussions with various Horticulture Divisions, stressing the importance of future preparedness.

He urged agencies like the MCD, the DDA, and the NDMC to nurture tulip saplings locally, fostering a more sustainable approach.

In a bid to promote indigenous suppliers and reduce costs, Saxena liaised with his counterparts of J&K and Ladakh, as well as the Himachal Pradesh government, to source tulips domestically instead of abroad.

The NDMC, under his directives, established a unit for foreign flowers at Lodhi Garden. Notably, almost 54,000 imported tulip bulbs were harvested, with 52,000 sent for further research in Palanpur. The remaining bulbs are stored at the unit in Lodhi Gardens, marking a significant stride towards floral abundance in the heart of Delhi.

