Tumakuru Bus Accident: Three Killed, 20 Injured After Private Bus Hits Road Divider in Karnataka (See Pics)

At least three were killed, and 20 others were injured after a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumakuru in Karnataka in the early hours of Monday, December 2. After receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot and shifted injured passengers to a local hospital in Kallambella for treatment.

The incident took place when a private bus coming from Goa and going to Bengaluru lost its control and the road divider. A total of 29 people were travelling on the bus.

Bus Accident in Karnataka

Meanwhile, IPS officer Harsh Bardhan, who was injured in the accident, died. A police jeep overturned near Kittanegadi village in Hassan taluk. Harsh Bardhan breathed his last on Sunday (December 01) around 9.30 pm due to bleeding.

IPS officer Harshabardhan (26 years old) originally hails from Bihar. Studied Civil Engineering. He got 153rd rank in UPSC in the first attempt in 2022 and was selected for IPS. Harshbardhan, who was in the training stage, completed his training in Hyderabad and arrived for four weeks of training at the police training centre in Mysore.