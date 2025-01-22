Tungsten mining project: Protesters to meet Union Minister Reddy in New Delhi today

Chennai, Jan 22 With the proposed tungsten mining project in Arittapatti village, Tamil Nadu, becoming a contentious issue, a delegation of villagers is set to meet Union Mining Minister G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai will accompany the delegation, which opposes the mining initiative.

Addressing the media, BJP state president K. Annamalai said, "The people of Arittapatti and its surrounding villages can expect good news regarding tungsten mining by Wednesday afternoon."

He added that representatives from villages including Arittapatti, Vellalapatti, Narasingampatti, and Kidaripatti will meet the Union Minister to voice their protest.

Meanwhile, members of the farmers' association in Madurai district have criticised Annamalai's claims, alleging that the individuals accompanying him are not genuine representatives of the farming community.

Mayilsami, a resident of Arittapatti, stated, "The seven people taken by the BJP leader are not farmers and have never participated in the protests against the mining project."

He further pointed out that Annamalai had previously assured the involvement of representatives from the 'Oru Poga Vivasayigal Sangam', which is spearheading the anti-mining agitation, but this promise was not kept.

Karuppanan, another farmer actively involved in the protests, said, "Annamalai has not contacted genuine farmers, which raises concerns about the delegation's credibility. It is important to ensure that authentic voices are heard in such critical discussions."

The tungsten mining project has faced consistent opposition from villagers, social activists, and local leaders.

Protesters have urged the Central Government to completely withdraw the initiative, citing its potential impact on approximately 5,000 acres of agricultural and historically significant land in Arittapatti and nearby villages.

In December, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution opposing tungsten mining in the state. Activists argue that the project could devastate the environment and threaten rare species in the area.

Mugilan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Committee, revealed that the Central Government had surveyed 38,500 acres across Madurai, Dindigul, and Sivaganga districts for potential mining activities.

Karnan, leader of the Parambumalai Pathugappu Iyakkam, emphasised that countries like China and Spain have abandoned tungsten mining due to its severe environmental impact.

The proposed mining site is home to numerous historical monuments, including cave temples, Jain relics, Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions, and the Panchapandavar beds.

Additionally, the area serves as a habitat for rare species, further intensifying the opposition. Protests continue, with demonstrators demanding that the Central Government prioritise environmental preservation and the livelihoods of local communities over mineral extraction.

