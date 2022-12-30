Tunisha Sharma's mother suspects her daughter's death a case of murder

Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma on Friday said that she suspected her daughter was murdered and also added that her accused co-star Sheezan Khan forced her to wear Hijab.

Vanita Sharma, made a series of accusations during a press conference in Mumbai.

"Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference.

Accompanying his sister, Tunisha's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also said that they came to know from the Hospital that Tunihsa's body was brought to them at least 30 mins after she died.

Tunisha was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24. Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in a TV serial 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased actor's mother had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha.

Vanita Sharma also said that Tunisha was very much involved with Sheezan's family, including his mother and sisters.

"Tunisha once checked his (Sheezan Khan) phone and found that he was cheating on her. On confronting Sheezan, he slapped her in his room at the set and said that she could do whatever she wanted," Vanita told the media in her first meeting with the press days after Tunisha was found dead.

He even told her that he has no relation with her now (tumhe jo karna hai kar lo, mera tumse koi rishta nahi hai), Vanita Sharma said mentioning that "immature Tunisha" also used to send him expensive gifts.

Vanita said that when she herself confronted Sheezan to enquire why he cheated on her daughter, the 28-year-old replied in the same tone and said that "they can do whatever they want".

"I am sorry aunty. I cannot do anything. Do whatever you want," Tunisha's mother quoted the accused, Sheezan, as saying. Vanita had visited her daughter's set a day before she died.

( With inputs from ANI )

