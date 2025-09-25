Turmoil in Cong in Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad, district chief resigns

Wayanad, Sep 25 The Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president, N.D. Appachan, on Thursday, resigned from his post, a move confirmed by Congress' Kerala president and legislator, Sunny Joseph.

The resignation comes at a time when the Wayanad Congress unit has been grappling with internal crises, including the suicides of two senior party leaders, which have left the local organisation in shock and disarray. Tensions reportedly escalated following a remark made by Appachan regarding Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent visit to the district, which is said to have displeased the party leadership.

Appachan, however, denied that he was forced to resign, saying, “I had myself informed the leadership that I was prepared to step down, and I have done that.”

He emphasised that he had no involvement in the suicides but acknowledged that he had been indirectly implicated in related matters.

Addressing allegations of financial impropriety, Appachan clarified that he had not personally benefited from any financial dealings.

He accused certain local factions of deliberately creating organisational problems and spreading false narratives, including claims that he had prevented Priyanka Gandhi from meeting him.

Appachan confirmed that he met Priyanka Gandhi after a KPCC meeting to discuss issues related to a family member’s death and reiterated his loyalty to the party, stating he would remain committed “until my last breath”.

The controversies intensified following the suicide of senior party leader N.M. Vijayan, whose daughter-in-law announced a Satyagraha outside the DCC office, demanding that outstanding dues be cleared by September 30, with a follow-up protest planned for October 2.

Recently, the Congress settled the Urban Bank dues of the late Vijayan, paying Rs 58 lakh under an agreement with the family, in addition to prior settlements to a private financial institution.

The situation had escalated further after references to Congress leaders appeared in Vijayan’s suicide note.

Joseph confirmed that Appachan’s resignation will now be forwarded to the party high command.

Meanwhile, factionalism continues to haunt the Wayanad unit. Earlier this month, AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP K.C. Venugopal had warned local leaders that strict action would be taken if organisational discipline was not maintained.

