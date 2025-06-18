Turn dreams into reality, CM Sukhu tells students in remote Himachal school

Shimla, June 18 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday visited Government Senior Secondary School in Baga Sarahan in the interiors of Nirmand subdivision in Kullu district and asked students to set targets and turn dreams into reality.

Chief Minister Sukhu asked the students to explore general knowledge skills and their future plans and encouraged them to set clear targets and work hard with dedication to achieve their dreams.

He also advised them to adopt noble values and ideals in their life.

Also interacting with teachers, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasised on providing practical knowledge apart from the routine curriculum and also impart competitive general knowledge to the students.

Chief Minister Sukhu also took feedback from teachers regarding issues and practical problems they were facing and said that the old school building from pre-nursery to Class VIII must be replaced with a modern one.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met local residents at the Public Works Department Rest House in Baga Sarahan and listened to their grievances and gave necessary directions to the officers concerned for their redressal.

At the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme, Chief Minister Sukhu said such meetings aim to reach out to rural masses and solve their problems nearer to their homes, saving their time and money.

“We have taken a decision that ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programmes would be conducted all over the state, in the remotest of regions, and every minister will hold such meetings in their respective constituencies, particularly in villages. The motive behind this is to ensure welfare of the people at large,” Chief Minister Sukhu was quoted as saying.

Chief Minister Sukhu said he made it a point to stay overnight in remote villages during such events and the first 'Sarkar gaon Ke Dwar' programme was held in far-flung Dodra Kwar in Shimla district followed by Kupvi, another remote village in Shimla.

A similar programme was held at Sharchi in Kullu district and that enabled him to better understand the day-to-day problems of locals. He said the people living in remote areas were especially benefiting from this initiative of the Himachal government.

Chief Minister Sukhu urged the youth to take full advantage of the self-employment opportunities being provided by the government and stay away from social evils like drug addiction.

Chief Minister Sukhu also paid obeisance to the local deity and prayed for the peace and prosperity of people of the state.

