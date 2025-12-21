Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Dec 21 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged people to transform the ancient practice of Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy and balanced society.

The CM said that the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be realised only through meditation and Yoga, by building society and the nation with peace of mind and a healthy, disease-free lifestyle.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the first convocation ceremony of coaches and trainers of the Gujarat State Yog Board, organised on World Meditation Day.

Congratulating the Yoga trainers, he said Yoga builds physical strength while meditation enhances mental focus, with the discipline needed for Yoga arising from the strong decision-making power gained through meditation.

Describing meditation as a blessing rooted in India’s ancient tradition, CM Patel said that it is especially relevant for mental peace in today’s fast-paced and stressful times.

India is a nation that offers spiritual guidance to the world, and the Chief Minister expressed pride that, due to the global recognition given to Yoga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga.

He further added that the Prime Minister has described Yoga as a simple and traditional means of health protection, promoting regular Yoga, pranayama, and meditation to stay free from diseases and ailments.

He emphasised that Ayushman Bharat is a vital healthcare initiative for building a long and healthy India, offering treatment even when serious illnesses occur despite Yoga-based health protection.

Chief Minister Patel emphasised that in today’s competitive era, Yoga and meditation enhance concentration, decision-making, and inner peace without any cost or side effects.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented certificates to the Yoga trainers.

Shishpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yog Board, welcomed the gathering and shared insights about the Board’s activities, their relevance, and the role of Yoga trainers in building a healthy nation through a healthy state.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, MLA Rita Patel, office-bearers of the Gujarat province of Himalayan Samarpan Meditation, Yoga trainers, and a large number of citizens.

