Tussle between Delhi LG, Kejriwal over clearance of file

New Delhi, June 24 Months after Delhi got new Lt. Governor, a fresh tussle has erupted between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG V.K. Saxena, a source said on Friday.

According to the source, the office of the LG has not cleared a file of the Chief Minister related to his upcoming travel plans to Singapore, for the last three weeks.

"Among other files, the file of the Chief Minister to go to Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit has been pending for three weeks," source said. The file was sent on June 7, he added.

Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the World Cities Summit which will be held in Singapore on August 2-3. He is expected to present the Delhi Model of Governance at the summit.

High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong has invited Kejriwal to attend the summit.

The Chief Minister said on June 2 that Simon Wong had invited him, and he had accepted the invitation.

"Usually, the file concerned with Chief Minister is cleared in one or two days and is sent back to the CM office. But this time, it is pending for the last three weeks," added the source.

