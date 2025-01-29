Tussle between Shivakumar, Jarkiholi set to escalate over K'taka Dy CM's growing influence in minister's stronghold

Bengaluru, Jan 29 The tussle between Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi is set to escalate over the state Congress President's growing influence in the minister's stronghold.

According to sources, Minister Jarkiholi, a key supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is gearing up for a direct confrontation with Shivakumar as he is reportedly upset over the Deputy Chief Minister’s unilateral approval of the tender process for the Hidkal Dam pipeline project without consulting him.

The dam is located in Belagavi district, Jarkiholi’s stronghold.

Sources reveal that the Rs 300 crore project, aimed at supplying water from Hidkal Dam to industrial areas in Dharwad city, was approved by Dy CM Shivakumar in his capacity as Minister for Water Resources.

However, frustrated by this move, Jarkiholi has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi to halt the pipeline work.

His opposition has also agitated MLAs from Belagavi district, and Jarkiholi has urged them to wait until the first week of February before taking further action, sources reveal.

Despite being recognised as a progressive leader from an oppressed community, Minister Jarkiholi has often been accused of running a republic in the Belagavi region.

His elder brother, Ramesh Jarkiholi, a BJP MLA and former minister, was allegedly exposed by Dy CM Shivakumar in the sensational sex CD scandal, which led to his resignation from the Cabinet during the previous BJP government’s term.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Shivakumar has been backing Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar from the Belagavi region, who has been successfully challenging the Jarkiholi family's dominance in the area.

Previously, Minister Jarkiholi publicly expressed his desire to become Chief Minister if the Congress returns to power in the next elections.

He has also advocated for the creation of additional Deputy CM posts, a move that has irked Dy CM Shivakumar.

The Congress high command, which had issued gag orders to party leaders in Karnataka, is reportedly struggling to contain the ongoing power struggle.

Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a close associate of Dy CM Shivakumar, recently stated that the high command alone decides the Chief Minister and does not require MLAs’ opinions.

Adding to the speculation, a prominent Jain pontiff recently declared that Dy CM Shivakumar would become the next CM, regardless of the circumstances.

With tensions mounting, sources indicate that Jarkiholi is preparing to openly challenge Dy CM Shivakumar’s growing influence in Belagavi politics through Laxmi Hebbalkar.

There are all probabilities of a major political showdown in the state, reveal sources.

