TV artiste killed in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, May 25 A local TV artiste was killed and her nephew injured when militants fired at them at their home in J&K's Budgam district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police sources said that the militants fired at TV artiste, Ambreen and her 10-year old nephew outside their home in Hishroo village of Chadoora tehsil.

"Both of them were immediately removed to hospital. Ambreen succumbed to critical injuries while her nephew has bullet injury in arm and is stated to be stable," a police source said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, the source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor