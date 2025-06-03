TVK chief Vijay to honour Class X, XII Board exam toppers on June 4

Chennai, June 3 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and popular actor Vijay will personally felicitate high-performing students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who excelled in the recent Class X and XII Board examinations.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place on June 4 at Four Points by Sheraton in Mamallapuram, is part of a larger initiative by the party to recognise academic excellence on a constituency-wise basis.

According to TVK General Secretary N. Anand, the upcoming event marks the second phase of the felicitation programme. The first phase was successfully conducted on May 30.

“TVK President Vijay is honouring top-ranking students from every Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The event is a tribute to their hard work and perseverance in the public examinations,” Anand said in an official statement.

Students from the Assembly constituencies of Ramanathapuram, Erode, Karur, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, and Puducherry will be felicitated during the June 4 event.

Reinforcing his image as a youth-centric leader, Vijay will be presenting each student with a certificate of merit and a cash award.

Significantly, parents of the awardees will also be present at the ceremony, underscoring the family’s role in a child’s academic success.

“Vijay has always emphasised the importance of education in shaping a progressive society. Through these felicitation programmes, he wants to instil a culture of academic ambition and reward merit at the grassroots level,” Anand added.

The initiative is seen as part of TVK’s broader mission to engage with the youth and promote educational excellence across the state. Political observers note that Vijay’s direct involvement in recognising student achievers is likely to enhance his appeal among first-time voters and young families, especially as his party gears up for future electoral contests.

The felicitation series is expected to continue across other districts in the coming weeks, covering all remaining constituencies. TVK has said it aims to ensure that every deserving student in the state receives recognition for their academic accomplishments under this programme.

