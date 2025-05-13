TVK chief Vijay welcomes life sentence in TN sexual assault case, urges swift justice for women

Chennai, May 13 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor-turned-politician Vijay, on Tuesday, welcomed the Coimbatore Mahila Court's judgment sentencing all the nine accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case to life imprisonment, calling it a long-overdue yet crucial step toward justice.

In a statement issued following the court's ruling, Vijay said, "The life sentence awarded to those convicted in the Pollachi case is a welcome move. The survivors, who have shown immense courage over the past six years, deserve our deepest respect for their resilience and unwavering pursuit of justice. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to them."

The Special women's court in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced the accused to undergo life imprisonment for the remainder of their natural lives under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code.

The judgment comes six years after the case -- involving the sexual assault and blackmail of multiple women -- sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.

Vijay used the event to reiterate his party's call for systemic judicial reforms to prevent such delays in delivering justice.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. We urge the state government to expedite the establishment of fast-track special courts to handle cases of sexual harassment and violence against women and children," he said.

"Such cases must be resolved within 90 days to reduce the prolonged trauma faced by survivors."

He also emphasised the importance of societal responsibility in ensuring women's safety.

"At a time when Indian women are achieving remarkable feats in the armed forces and beyond, it is imperative that society prioritises their safety and dignity. Let us all work collectively to create a secure and respectful environment for women," the TVK Chief added.

The Pollachi case, which came to light in 2019, involved a criminal network of sexual assault and blackmail, with the accused luring women under false pretences and filming the acts to threaten the victims.

The surviving victims' persistence and the eventual legal outcome mark a significant milestone in the fight for justice in cases of gender-based violence.

