TVK felicitates Class 10, 12 Board exam toppers from 84 constituencies in TN

Chennai, June 4 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Wednesday honoured meritorious Class 10 and 12 students from 84 constituencies across Tamil Nadu, in the second phase of a statewide felicitation programme aimed at recognising academic excellence among school students.

The event was held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram, where Vijay personally distributed certificates of appreciation and cash awards to the students in recognition of their outstanding performance in the recently-concluded Board examinations.

The felicitation ceremony drew hundreds of students and their families from various districts, who expressed excitement over the rare opportunity to meet the popular actor and receive recognition directly from him.

This was the second phase of a broader initiative being undertaken by Vijay and TVK to celebrate educational achievements and motivate students across Tamil Nadu.

The first phase was held on May 30, during which students from 88 constituencies spanning 18 districts were honoured at a similar function.

Speaking at the event, Vijay congratulated the students and emphasised the importance of education as the foundation for a strong and equitable society.

He urged the young achievers to stay focussed, dream big, and continue their pursuit of knowledge with humility and discipline.

The felicitation series is part of the TVK’s broader outreach to the youth, with a focus on education, social uplift, and equal opportunity.

Vijay, who launched the TVK earlier this year, has consistently maintained that his political foray would be rooted in service and people-centric policies.

The party has also indicated that such programmes will continue annually to motivate more students and reward academic excellence across different socio-economic backgrounds.

TVK functionaries and educators who attended the event praised the initiative as a much-needed morale booster for students, especially those from rural and underprivileged backgrounds.

With the party gaining momentum among the youth, Vijay’s direct engagement with student achievers is seen as a strategic move to position TVK as a progressive force in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

