TVK functionaries appear before CBI in Karur stampede case

Chennai, Nov 24 Key functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Karur on Monday, as the probe into the September 27 stampede that claimed 41 lives continues to widen.

Party general secretary N. ‘Bussy’ Anand and general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna reached the CBI’s camp office in response to summonses issued by the investigators. They were accompanied by TVK Karur West district secretary K.P. Mathiyazhagan and senior functionary M.C. Pounraj, sources said.

The CBI recorded their statements as part of its investigation into the tragic incident that unfolded during a massive rally addressed by TVK founder and actor Vijay in Karur.

The rally, which drew tens of thousands of supporters, ended in a fatal stampede near the venue’s exit points, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. The probe is being monitored by a committee appointed by the Supreme Court, underscoring the seriousness with which the case is being handled.

According to officials, investigators are examining the organisational preparedness of the event, crowd management protocols, permissions obtained from authorities, and the sequence of events that led to the deadly crush.

The CBI is also analysing video footage, security arrangements, and communication between district-level organisers and the party’s central leadership. The agency has been summoning functionaries in batches to piece together a clearer picture of how the situation spiralled out of control.

Monday’s appearance by top TVK office-bearers is seen as a key step in understanding decision-making at the highest level of the party’s campaign machinery.

Earlier, on November 3, a CBI team visited the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, as part of the same investigation.

Joint general secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar told journalists that officers sought detailed records related to the Karur rally, including communication logs, event-planning documents, and internal reports prepared after the tragedy.

The multi-layered probe is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with more party officials and government functionaries likely to be questioned.

The CBI has maintained that the investigation will be thorough, impartial and aligned with the directives of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring panel.

With political temperatures high ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the findings in the Karur stampede case are likely to carry significant implications for the fast-expanding TVK and its leadership.

