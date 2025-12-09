TVK postpones Erode public rally to Dec 18; cites ‘excessive’ police restrictions

Chennai, Dec 9 The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has postponed its much-anticipated public meeting in Erode, originally scheduled for December 16, to December 18, citing what the party described as “excessive and newly imposed police restrictions.”

The announcement was made by party executive committee chief coordinator Sengottaiyan. The meeting, to be held under the leadership of Vijay, is now proposed at Pavalatham Palayam on the outskirts of Erode.

Sengottaiyan said the party had earlier submitted a formal memorandum seeking permission for the December 16 rally to the District Collector Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police Sujatha.

In the application, TVK had informed the authorities that up to 40,000 people were expected to attend the rally. However, after initial media interactions in which Sengottaiyan reportedly warned of a “major political mobilisation” across Tamil Nadu, the district police and revenue officials inspected the proposed venue.

Following the inspection, according to the party, several additional conditions and restrictions—beyond the usual regulatory norms—were imposed for the conduct of the public meeting.

“Because of the excessive police controls and newly introduced rules, it has become impossible for us to organise the meeting on the 16th,” Sengottaiyan told reporters.

He added that TVK would now apply afresh for permission to hold the rally on December 18.

“New conditions have been issued which were never part of previous guidelines. To comply with them and secure approval, we need a few more days. We will submit a fresh representation to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police seeking permission for the 18th,” he said.

Issuing a strong warning, Sengottaiyan said that if the authorities deny permission again, the party would move the court.

“If approval is refused despite our compliance with all legal norms, we will approach the judiciary,” he asserted.

When questioned about the nature of the restrictions imposed by the authorities, Sengottaiyan appeared visibly emotional.

“I want to speak about it, but I feel like I am struggling with my own heart. Even when I open my mouth, I am unable to find the right words,” he said, before leaving the briefing abruptly.

The postponement comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with TVK preparing for a series of public mobilisations under Vijay’s leadership ahead of the coming electoral battles.

The Erode rally is expected to be a key show of strength for the young political outfit.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor