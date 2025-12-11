TVK to hold strategy meeting in Chennai today for 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 11 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor-turned-politician Vijay is holding an important strategy meeting on Thursday in Chennai, bringing together its state executives and district secretaries as the party intensifies preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The session, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the party headquarters, is expected to focus on the next phase of election planning, booth-level mobilisation, and coordination of field activities.

The meeting comes at a time when TVK chief Vijay and the party leadership have been taking multiple steps to strengthen the organisation ahead of the polls.

Over the past few months, TVK has been simultaneously expanding its membership base and boosting its public outreach.

After a brief pause following the Karur crowd-related incident, Vijay resumed his engagements with a public meeting at a private college in Kanchipuram and later addressed a similar event in Puducherry. These appearances underline the party’s determination to maintain its political momentum.

As part of its grassroots strengthening, TVK has established 69,000 booth committees across the 234 Assembly constituencies. These committees have begun door-to-door visits, meeting families and rallying support for the party.

Senior TVK executives have also been conducting periodic review meetings to assess organisational progress and fine-tune electoral strategies. Today’s consultation gains added significance as it brings together key decision-makers within the party.

While there is no official confirmation on whether Vijay will attend, chief coordinator of the executive committee, Sengottaiyan, and several senior leaders -- including those who recently joined TVK -- are expected to participate.

According to a post attributed to TVK General Secretary N. Anand on the party’s official X handle, the presence of all state executives and district secretaries has been mandated.

With the election season fast approaching, TVK aims to streamline its campaign machinery and ensure coordinated efforts across all constituencies. The discussion is expected to shape the party’s upcoming political moves and strategies as it positions itself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape.

