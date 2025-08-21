TVK's 2nd state conference in TN's Madurai today, Vijay set to give political message

Chennai, Aug 21 With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections only months away, political parties are gearing up for the contest, and all eyes are on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The party, facing its first major electoral test, is holding its second state conference in Madurai on Thursday with elaborate arrangements in place. The grand event is being organised on a sprawling 506-acre venue at Parapathi along the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway.

This follows the party’s maiden state convention held last year near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

The stage and venue have been designed to highlight the party’s aspirations. Large cut-outs of C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran, and Vijay have been displayed prominently under the slogan “The history of voters returns”.

Seating has been arranged for nearly two lakh volunteers, with a specially built 300-metre ramp walkway ensuring they get a closer view of their leader. More than 40 spotlights have been placed along the ramp, and over 200 high-powered tower lights will illuminate the entire area.

Special facilities have been added to distinguish the conference from other political events.

A large-scale underground water supply system has been laid across 8,000 metres, with multiple tanks set up to ensure easy availability of drinking water.

Adequate parking arrangements have also been made to manage the large crowds.

Security has been organised at an unprecedented level. A two-layer system has been put in place with bouncers forming the first line and police forming the second. About 550 bouncers, including 50 women, are deployed alongside 2,000 private security personnel and 3,000 police officers.

Preparations faced a minor setback on Wednesday when a crane hoisting a 100-foot flagpole malfunctioned and the pole fell on a parked car, damaging it. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Vijay, who reached Madurai from Chennai in the evening, visited the site, reviewed the arrangements with local authorities, and instructed party members to ensure volunteers faced no difficulties.

With thousands of supporters already gathered in Madurai, the conference marks a crucial moment in Vijay’s political journey as TVK attempts to stamp its presence in Tamil Nadu’s political arena.

