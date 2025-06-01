TVK's Aadhav Arjuna issues apology for video targeting AIADMK leader EPS

Chennai, June 1 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Sunday issued a formal apology after a video surfaced showing him making derogatory remarks against AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The video, allegedly recorded during a private conversation, surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The content of the video drew widespread criticism from across the political spectrum, with senior AIADMK leaders demanding an apology and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman also condemning the language used.

Several political commentators and social media users described Aadhav's remarks as inappropriate and unbecoming of a democratic leader, especially from a party that has positioned itself as a proponent of clean and transparent politics.

Amid mounting criticism, Aadhav issued a statement expressing regret for the incident and clarified that the remarks were made in a private context and not intended for public dissemination.

"A video of a private conversation was unfortunately leaked into the public domain. I have always upheld the principles of democracy and have never indulged in personal attacks in my public life," he said.

He added that he had consciously avoided personal criticism despite being the target of several attacks throughout his political journey.

"I entered politics with the aim of promoting a new, honest and people-centric political culture. I believe that personal criticism has no place in healthy democratic engagement," he said.

Acknowledging that his remarks were inconsistent with the values he advocates, Aadhav said: "I wholeheartedly and sincerely express my regret. This incident is a learning moment in my political journey. I remain committed to principled, respectful and transparent politics."

The TVK has not yet issued a formal response as a party, but sources indicated that the leadership has taken note of the controversy and is expected to review the matter internally. The incident comes at a politically sensitive time in Tamil Nadu, with preparations underway for the upcoming local body and Assembly elections.

The episode is likely to prompt renewed calls for civility and accountability in political discourse.

