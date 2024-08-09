Twelve Districts in Kerala Prone to Landslides: State Government Informs High Court

On Friday, the Kerala High Court appointed an amicus curiae to investigate the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad District and requested access to various environmental audit reports. A division bench, including Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Syam Kumar, also directed that the Geological Survey of India, the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, the Survey of India, and the central government, through the Department of Science and Technology, among others, be included in the proceedings.

The court sought a report that contains the various studies related to the landslides-hit region until 2022. The court also asked the Advocate General, who appeared on behalf of the state government, to submit the latest reports. It also asked whether geo-mapping of the entire state has been done or not. Meanwhile, the state government told the court that 12 districts of the state are prone to landslides.

The court said the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue and appointed advocate Ranjith Thampan as amicus curiae. Additionally, the State Environmental Assessment Authority and the Coastal Zone Management Authority will be included in the proceedings. The court has scheduled to hear the case every Friday.

