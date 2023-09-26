Twelve drowning deaths in 6 districts of Bihar in 24 hrs

Patna, Sep 26 Twelve people met their watery grave in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, sources said here on Tuesday.

While three persons each drowned in Gaya and Arwal districts, two lost their lives in Darbhanga, one each in Aurangabad, Samastipur, Supaul and Jamui district.

In Gaya, two minor girls Sangam Kumari (13) and Ratim Kumari (10) died of drowning in a canal located in Bataura village.

The villagers claimed that girls had gone near the canal to bring wood. Ratim was trying to reach the bushes but slipped in the canal. At this, Sangam along with three more girls, tried to save Rahim and entered the canal. All of them started to drown.

When the villagers spotted them struggling for their lives, they jumped into the canal and managed to save three girls.

Their bodies were fished out by the villagers.

In Arwal, two minor twin boys drowned in a well. According to the villagers, they might have gone near the well and fell into it.

Their bodies were also recovered from the well.

Another person slipped into the Sone river and died.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor