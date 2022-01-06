Twenty healthcare workers of Delhi LNJP hospital test positive

As many as 20 healthcare workers of Delhi's LNJP hospital tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Thursday.

In a conversation with ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said, "Total 20 health care workers here have got COVID-19 infection, out of which 11 are doctors, 8 are nurses and one is a sanitation worker. This is a matter of concern because if only our doctors and nurses are safe, we will be able to take care of the patients. If our workforce gets affected, then it may affect our fight against COVID-19."

"We have hired 25 per cent extra staff to cater to all the patients ", added Dr Kumar. There are a total of four thousand healthcare workers in LNJP Hospital. "People who have taken both doses of vaccine are also dying of COVID-19."

According to the LNJP MD, a large number of healthcare workers are now testing COVID-19 positive in Delhi's largest COVID hospital, Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

Hospital admission is also increasing with the increasing COVID-19 cases. When asked about this, Dr Kumar said, "People are getting admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms. Those who do not need hospitalisation are also coming to get admitted. If your oxygen saturation is less than 94 or there is a very high fever, then only you go to the hospital. If you go to the hospital unnecessarily, then there will be a problem with beds for those people who really it."

Dr Suresh Kumar further said, "Last few days we saw that 60 to 70 per cent of the cases were coming from Omicron. But still, there are cases coming from Delta. However, most of the cases are those which do not require oxygen or ICU. We have a total of 11 patients who need oxygen, out of which 7 patients are on oxygen only and 4 patients are on ventilators."

"People who have taken both doses of vaccine are also dying of COVID-19", said Dr Kumar. According to him, at present, a large number of people who have taken both doses of vaccine are also getting COVID-19 infected and deaths are also seen in them.

Dr Kumar said that the biggest effect of vaccination is that it prevents the severity of COVID-19. "If you have taken the vaccine, the chances of complications are very less. Even after the vaccine, complications will occur in those people who are co-morbid, such as cancer patients, who are on dialysis, or who have a serious disease."

Regarding the increasing COVID-19 cases, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "Yesterday more than 90 thousand cases have been reported across the country. This is definitely alarming. We are seeing that the infection is increasing faster than last time. The way the cases increased in the last 4 days, it seems that this number may be double from the last wave."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor