Twenty-two trains 22 diverted, two cancelled after North East Express derails in Bihar's Raghunathpur

Patna, Oct 12 The Railways have diverted 22 Guwahati and Kolkata bound trains and cancelled two others after North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur in Bihar's Buxar district claiming four lives on Wednesday night.

The up and down Patna Varanasi Janshatabdi express train was cancelled.

Nineteen trains, including Patna Azimabad express, Pune Danapur super fast express, Patliputra Superfast express, Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Patna Rajdhani, Vikramsheela express, Kamakhya express, Guwahati express, Tejas Rajdhani express, Anand Vihar Bhagalpur Garib Rath express, Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar super fast express train were diverted from Patna to Gaya and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junctions.

Trains like Ahmadabad Express, Poorwotar Sampark Kranti and others were diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Sasaram and Arrah stations to reach Patna and further towards Kolkata and Guwahati.

