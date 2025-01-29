Twin murder in Kerala: Deceased's children seek death penalty for accused

Palakkad, Jan 29 The children of a 54-year-old man, who was stabbed to death along with his mother, on Wednesday demanded that the accused should be hanged to death.

Sudhakaran was killed by his neighbour Chenthamara, who was out on bail in connection with the murder of the former's wife.

"Chenthamara killed our mother in 2019 and was in jail. Then he came out and killed our father and grandmother. He is arrested now and again he will be put in jail, only to be released a few years later and again he will kill people," said the deceased's children Akhila and Athulya.

"Why did he do this to our father? He could have beaten him and left him alone. Just see how he killed our father. He stabbed multiple times and this shows what sort of person he is. He should be hanged to death, if not, he will continue to do the same," the daughters added.

On Monday, Chenthamara, out on bail for the past two months, brutally murdered Sudhakaran and his 76-year-old mother, Lakshmi.

Palakkad SP of Police Ajith Kumar told the media that the accused was arrested around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We are questioning Chenthamara and he revealed that after committing the crime, he ran into the forest area behind his house," the police said.

After remaining hungry for several hours, the accused was on his way home when police nabbed him.

Later in the day, he will be produced before a court, and after a few days, "we will again take him into custody and recreate the crime scene", said Ajith Kumar.

When the news surfaced that the accused was taken into custody, a massive crowd stood before the Nenmara Police Station in an agitated mood demanding the release of Chenthamara to punish him. When the trouble increased, the police had to use pepper spray and lathi-charge to disperse the people.

