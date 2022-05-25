Twins whose parents died due to covid to get FD of Rs 10 lakh each

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased and the number of patients has crossed four crore. With 2,124 new cases, India witnessed an increase in the reported COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India recorded 1,675 new COVID cases. With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 14,971.

Meanwhile, due to covid a lot of kids lost their parents. The sudden death of a family member has come as a huge shock to everyone. Many have lost loved ones in the Covid crisis.

In Kapurthala, Punjab, 583 people have lost their lives due to corona in a period of 2 years. This also includes twin kids. After this, the administration has now taken the responsibility to help these children. An FD of Rs 10 lakh has been made in the names of both the children. Apart from this, both the children will also get free education and free treatment from government institutions.

An FD of Rs 10 lakh each has been made for two children who lost their parents due to corona. Addressing a meeting of the District Child Welfare Committee, ADC Anupam Clare said that a grant of Rs 50,000 per family has been given to 8 families for the death of a family member due to corona. He asked the authorities to upload the data of children who have lost their parents due to covid in the district on the Swaraj portal. He also said that legal aid should be given to such children.