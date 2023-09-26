Twist in B’luru love jihad case, woman techie enacted drama as boyfriend dumped her, say police

Bengaluru, Sep 26 The Bengaluru love jihad case alleged by a woman techie against her former boyfriend, also a software engineer from Jammu and Kashmir, turned out to be a drama enacted by her to frame him.

Investigations revealed no love jihad angle to the case and that the woman had made false allegations after being dumped by her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

Though the love jihad charges against the accused man were dropped, charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation will be probed, they added.

During the probe, the police found that the complainant woman from Bengaluru and the accused from Kashmir had broken up two years ago.

Recently, the man got engaged to another girl.

Unable to accept it, the woman, who is five years his senior, had made love jihad allegations against him, police said.

The police had arrested 32-year-old Mojeef Ashraf Baig from Jakura in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir last week following the complaint by the woman techie.

He was arrested on charges of rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and cheating.

The woman software professional had claimed that the man -- with whom she was in a relationship -- forced her to adopt Islam. She also alleged that the accused, after promising to marry her, exploited her sexually "as part of love jihad".

A special team of police was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend the accused considering the sensitivity of the issue.

The FIR has been booked against Mojeef Ashraf Baig, who used to reside at Shikaripalya in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused had met the techie in Shikaripalya and befriended her. Soon, they began liking each other and entered into a relationship.

The woman claimed that after Baig promised to marry her, they got physically intimate.

Baig had promised that he would get married to her in court without any religious traditions. She claimed that after they got into physical intimacy, the accused began forcing her to get converted to Islam.

The woman refused to do so, and insisted he stick to his earlier stand.

She also claimed that Morif Ashraf, Baig's brother, called her and issued life threats to her.

The police had also booked a case under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

Further investigation is on.

