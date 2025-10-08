Twists and turns that Mamata make, throwing Oppn off balance

New Delhi, Oct 8 Unpredictability has been a hallmark of Mamata Banerjee's brand of politics. Apparently careless, allegedly carefully curated, her statements and moves have thrown opponents into disarray, while her followers hailed her.

When the West Bengal Chief Minister walked into a Siliguri hospital on Tuesday (October 7) to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu, who was attacked on the way to flood-affected areas in North Bengal, the optics were striking.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, accused by rivals of being combative and dismissive of the Opposition, was seen enquiring gently about Murmu’s health, and assuring him of state support.

She told the waiting media that he did have injuries near his ears, but is quite well. She had spoken to the doctors, she said, adding that it was his blood sugar levels that would need time to control. A day earlier, she was at the receiving end, witnessing a Durga Puja carnival in central Kolkata. She even joined hands with celebrities present on the makeshift podium in an impromptu step, rhythming with the music. That, when North Bengal was reeling under the impact of heavy rains, leading to floods and massive erosions that led to widespread deaths and destruction.

Adding to her discomfort was a video of the injured Maldaha Uttar (North Malda) MP, blood covering Murmu’s face, accompanied by BJP’s Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh, also hurt in the incident. But Mamata appeared unmoved, and thwarted the brickbats later with a photo-op with Murmu. This was not the first time she has swung sharply in her political responses – sometimes appearing forced, sometimes calculated.

Over the years, she has displayed a knack for sudden shifts in tone and strategy, often surprising both allies and adversaries. Even after the August 2024 rape and murder of an intern at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the administration initially tried to play down the incident as a suicide.

Mamata alleged that the outrage was being politically fuelled by the Opposition, calling it a “conspiracy” to destabilise her government.

The posture deepened public anger, especially among medical professionals who staged strikes while common people spontaneously took to the streets across Bengal in protest. As outrage mounted, Mamata recalibrated her stance and, calling it a “heinous crime”, promised strict action. She invoked the Aparajita Bill, passed by the Bengal Assembly, which sought the death penalty for rape-murder cases, and criticised the Centre for not clearing it.

When a local court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, Mamata publicly sought capital punishment, citing it as the rarest of rare crime. In the Park Street rape case of 2012, she initially dismissed the survivor’s allegations as fabricated and politically motivated. But after public outrage and media scrutiny, she reversed her stance, met the survivor, and promised justice.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister was accused of downplaying the crisis. But as cases surged, she dramatically shifted gears – personally painting social distancing markers on roads, visiting hospitals, again projecting herself as a hands-on leader.

Again, in the widespread post-poll violence of 2021, the TMC Chairperson had dismissed all reports as exaggerated. But as the Calcutta High Court and human rights groups intervened, she softened her stance, announced compensation, and promised strict action. Again, the pattern of denial followed by reluctant acknowledgement was evident.

Last year, even when allegations of sexual violence and land grab against local TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali surfaced, her first reaction was to accuse the BJP of conspiracy. But as protests grew and women’s voices gained national attention, she was forced to distance herself from the accused leaders, eventually ordering arrests.

The episode underscored how public pressure often compels her to recalibrate.

In the latest incident, her visit to the Siliguri hospital is being viewed in some quarters as an act of empathy, while others see it as a tactical step.

