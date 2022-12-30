Twitter Reactions: Political leaders express grief over demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2022 08:13 AM 2022-12-30T08:13:00+5:30 2022-12-30T08:13:42+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी,— Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) December 30, 2022
माँ…शब्द में ही जैसे सृष्टि समायी है,वो दैविक शक्ति स्वरूपा होती हैं,भारतीय जनता पार्टी राजस्थान परिवार और प्रदेश की जनता की तरफ़ से माँ को भावपूर्ण विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। https://t.co/3tfG4Fab9P
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My prayers and condolences are with Shri @narendramodi ji and family members.— B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 30, 2022
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/pPpf2SpynW— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022
I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister.
I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी की पूज्य माताजी हीरा बा के स्वर्गवास की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। माँ एक व्यक्ति के जीवन की पहली मित्र और गुरु होती है जिसे खोने का दुःख निःसंदेह संसार का सबसे बड़ा दुःख है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022
एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।
प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022
માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022
भक्ति, तपस्या और कर्म की त्रिवेणी, @narendramodi जी जैसे महान व्यक्तित्व को गढ़ने वाली माँ के चरणों में सादर प्रणाम। पूज्य माँ सदैव प्रेरणा बनी रहेगी।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 30, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi की माता जी के निधन की दुखद खबर मिली...एक मां का जिंदगी से जाना जीवन की सबसे बड़ी ना पूरी होने वाली कमी है...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 30, 2022
दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री जी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं... ईश्वर माता जी को अपने चरणों में निवास दे...