Twitter Reactions: Political leaders express grief over demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My prayers and condolences are with Shri @narendramodi ji and family members. — B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 30, 2022

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/pPpf2SpynW — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.



I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister.



I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022