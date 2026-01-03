Two accused involved in ATM fraud arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 3 Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two accused allegedly involved in ATM fraud in the South-West District. The arrests were made by the staff of Kishangarh Police Station as part of intensified patrolling and surveillance to curb crime and ensure the safety and security of residents.

According to a statement released by the South-West District police, the arrested accused have been identified as Salman, son of Kabir, and Salman, son of Usman. With their arrest, the police recovered one country-made pistol (desi katta), two live cartridges, Rs 12,700 in cash, four ATM jamming devices, and one screwdriver allegedly used for breaking or opening ATM shutters.

The police said that the staff of Kishangarh Police Station had been directed to maintain a strict vigil over suspicious persons and criminals involved in illegal activities. As part of these directions, patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas falling under the jurisdiction of the police station.

On January 1, during routine patrolling, Head Constable Subhash and Head Constable Hitender noticed a suspicious person roaming in the area of Kishangarh Police Station. On spotting the police team, the individual allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended after a brief chase. During the personal search of the accused, identified as Salman, son of Kabir, a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.

The information was immediately conveyed to the Duty Officer of Kishangarh Police Station, following which Sub-Inspector Kamal Chaudhary, along with other police staff, reached the spot and completed the necessary legal formalities. A case vide FIR No. 02/2026 under Section 25 of the Arms Act was subsequently registered at Kishangarh Police Station, and the accused was formally arrested.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed his involvement in ATM fraud activities and revealed the name of his associate, Salman, son of Usman, who had allegedly supplied him with the illegal firearm. Acting on this information, the police apprehended the co-accused, from whose possession two live cartridges were recovered.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused used to commit ATM fraud by inserting small metallic jamming clips inside the cash-dispensing shutter of ATM machines. When unsuspecting customers attempted to withdraw money, the amount would be debited from their accounts, but the cash would not be dispensed due to the jamming device.

Believing the issue to be a technical fault and expecting a refund from the bank, the customers would leave the ATM. The accused would then remove the jamming clip and take away the cash trapped inside the machine. To protect themselves while committing these crimes, the accused allegedly carried illegal firearms. Further investigation in the case is currently underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor