Two apprehended with arms & ammunition in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 12 Security forces on Tuesday apprehended two persons in J&K’s Anantnag district and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on 11 Dec 23 by IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice at Zabilpura, Bijbehara, Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 01xPistol & war-like stores. Investigation in progress”, the Army said on its official X-post.

The two persons were apprehended in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district by a joint team of the Army and the local police.

More details are awaited.

