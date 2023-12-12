Two apprehended with arms & ammunition in J&K’s Anantnag
By IANS | Published: December 12, 2023 03:44 PM2023-12-12T15:44:20+5:302023-12-12T15:45:03+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 12 Security forces on Tuesday apprehended two persons in J&K’s Anantnag district and recovered arms and ammunition from them.
“Based on intelligence inputs, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on 11 Dec 23 by IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice at Zabilpura, Bijbehara, Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 01xPistol & war-like stores. Investigation in progress”, the Army said on its official X-post.
The two persons were apprehended in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district by a joint team of the Army and the local police.
More details are awaited.
