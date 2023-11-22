Two arms smugglers in Bihar

Patna, Nov 22 Two persons were arrested by Vaishali Police in Bihar on the charge of smuggling firearms and cartridges from Nepal, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Kishan Kumar and Aashish Kumar, natives of Malgodam road Khagaria.

The police said that it has seized a sophisticated pen pistol, a country made Katta, 3 live cartridges, 1 misfire cartridge, 1 laptop, 1, cell phone, an Aadhar card and a bike from their possessions.

Police said that the accused were arrested after they met with an accident at Matiyara Chowk under Sarai police station.

“We learnt that two bikers met with an accident at Matiyara Chowk on Tuesday night. When we initiated the rescue operation, we found a firearm. When we thoroughly checked them, we found weapons,” said Manibhushan Kumar, SHO of Sarai police station.

He said that they have been admitted to Sadar hospital Hajipur and are undergoing treatment in police custody.

He said that an FIR under IPC sections of 414/34 and arms act has been registered against them.

“We are trying to find out their criminal records. Preliminary probe revealed that they were coming from Nepal. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

