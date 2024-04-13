Two arrested for sexually assaulting, killing minor girl in Goa

Panaji, April 13 Two youths have been arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting and killing a minor girl in Vasco in Goa.

The girl was found dead at a construction site in Vasco town in South Goa on Friday morning.

Superintendent of Police, South, Sunita Sawant, on Saturday told media persons that two accused persons, aged 22 and 24 have been arrested in this connection.

"This is a heinous and grave crime. We have taken the investigation very seriously. We interrogated neighbours of the victim's family living at an under-construction site and arrested two accused persons, who are native of Bihar," Sawant said, adding names of the accused persons will be disclosed later.

Both accused persons have been working at this construction site for the past one year while the victim's family for the last nine months, Sawant said.

"Some days ago, one of the accused persons had trespassed into the room of the victim and had tried to touch her mother inappropriately. This matter was reported to the supervisor of the site, but police had not received any complaint about it," Sawant said.

