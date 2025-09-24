Two arrested in Assam, drugs worth Rs 90 crore seized

Guwahati, Sep 24 Assam Police busted an interstate drug peddling racket and seized narcotics items worth Rs 90 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The operation in which two drug peddlers were arrested was carried out in the Cachar district.

According to police, the consignment of drugs was coming from a neighbouring state, and based on intelligence input, a vehicle was intercepted while it entered the boundary of Cachar district in Assam.

The police claimed that the international market value of the seized drugs is Rs 90 crore.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, "In an anti-narcotics op, Cachar Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and seized 3 lakh YABA tablets." "2 peddlers have been arrested and the only high they will now experience is in jail," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the fight against the drug nexus is massive, while claiming that drug smugglers have been using several new methods, including drones, to deliver narcotics consignments.

The Chief Minister said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting in far-off places, which is dangerous.

"In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating, and it is a long battle for us against them, and it will continue. However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments, and often they have been using drones as carriers of narcotics items," he added.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said: "The menace of drugs is huge, and every state government has been taking efforts to foil the drug peddling attempt. Assam has been tackling the narcotics network with its full force, and we have zero tolerance against narcotics. I believe that continuous operations against drugs are the way to eradicate this menace from society."

The Chief Minister also said that the kingpins of the drug network do not live in India, and they operate from foreign nations.

"The kingpins of the narcotics nexus operate from abroad through their agents. They use every possible modus operandi to avoid being caught by the police. Sometimes, multiple agents travel together with tiny consignments of drugs, which are very hard to detect. If 10 persons travel by train from Guwahati to Delhi with half a gram of heroin in each of their pockets, it will be very difficult to catch and arrest them. However, the security teams have been continuously working to be one step ahead of drug peddlers, and this is how Assam Police operate to bust drug networks," CM Sarma added.

