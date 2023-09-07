Two arrested in Delhi for snatching crimes

New Delhi, Sep 7 A man and his brother-in-law, who are previously involved in 30 cases including an Arms Act, were arrested for snatching which they committed to fulfil their liquor addiction and lavish lifestyle in the west Delhi area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Kamal (24) and his brother-in-law Mohit (22), both residents of Mangolpuri.

The officials said that the duo used to intentionally hit vehicles of their victims and waylaid them on the pretext of collision allegedly committed by the person and to engage him or her in argument.

In the meanwhile, they snatched the mobile/gold chain and other valuable items from the victims.

According to the police, on Monday a case was registered after a gold chain of a woman was snatched by two men on scooty and investigation was taken up.

During the probe, the route taken by the snatchers was trailed with the help of CCTV cameras and clear images of their faces were collected.

“The team members developed its sources. On the basis of technical surveillance both the accused persons were identified as Deepak and Mohit,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

“Subsequently, both the accused were arrested and the vehicle and clothes worn by them at the time of incident were also recovered on their instance," said the DCP.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed that they had deposited the snatched gold chain at IIFL Finance, Pooth Kalan.

"The receipt of the same was recovered from their possession and the gold chain was recovered from IIFL Finance,” said the DCP.

“Both the accused persons are involved in such crime for the last six to seven years and both are involved in many previous criminal cases of robbery, snatching and theft."

