Two arrested in UP for trying to enter through Nepal

Lucknow, Aug 17 In two separate incidents, security agencies in Uttar Pradesh arrested an Uzbek woman and an absconder wanted by the Hyderabad Police while they were attempting to enter Indian territory from the Sonauli checkpoint in Maharajganj district.

Senior police officials confirmed these developments on Thursday.

J. Ravinder Goud, the Inspector General (IG) of police for the Gorakhpur range, said that Dilbara Rakhimova, 31, the Uzbek woman, was taken into custody upon her entry into Indian territory.

She had aroused suspicion from a collaborative team consisting of members from the Shashtra Seema Bal, immigration officials, and local police from Maharajganj at the Sonauli checkpoint.

The police also discovered a fraudulently prepared Indian identity card bearing the name “Nilofer Khan” and an address belonging to Malviya Nagar in South Delhi.

Goud said that the Sonauli police station officials arrested her based on a complaint filed by immigration officials.

An FIR has been registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act for her illegal entry into India, as well as under section 467 of the Indian Penal Code for document forgery.

Goud explained that the police obtained her custody remand from a local court and are currently conducting further interrogations to ascertain her intentions behind the visit.

He further stated that her custody has been communicated to other security agencies such as the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau.

Meanwhile, Hamid Ali, 21, a resident of Hyderabad, has also been arrested.

Hyderabad Police had issued a lookout notice against Ali in connection with a criminal assault case registered there.

Ali was attempting to enter Indian territory from Dubai to Kathmandu.

Goud revealed that Ali had left the country after being accused in an assault case, and he was attempting to return to his residence through Nepal to evade security agencies.

