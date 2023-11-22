Two arrested with arms & ammunition in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 22 Two people with arms and ammunition were arrested in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the two accused from Kupwara district were taken into custody during checking in the city's Bemina area.

The arms and ammunition recovered from their possession included eight grenades and two pistols.

“A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against these persons,” the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor