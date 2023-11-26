Two Asiatic lions fall ill at Etawah Safari Park

Etawah, Nov 26 Two more Asiatic lions -- Kesari,3, and Bahubali, 6, in the Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh, have taken ill.

This comes days after the death of lioness Jennifer on November 10.

The condition of Kesari, who has been suffering from paralysis since May 2023, is not improving while Bahubali is said to be suffering from chronic constipation.

The two lions are being treated by veterinarians at the Safari with the help of experts at other government institutions.

Safari director-in-charge Atul Kumar Shukla said that the lions were being provided adequate care and their condition was being constantly monitored.

“For the last few days, Bahubali has been suffering from megacolon due to which he is facing problems with defecation. Due to this, despite medicines and enemas, Bahubali continues to suffer from acute constipation. Kesari has been paralysed for the last six months,” Shukla said.

“For expert consultation, we are taking help from senior wildlife medical experts from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (Bareilly), Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay University of Veterinary Sciences and Cattle Research Institute in Mathura, Kanpur Zoological Park, and UP animal husbandry department,” he said.

The Etawah Safari has already lost a lioness and seven cubs this year.

Of the seven cubs who died, four were born to lioness Sona between July 6 and July 10. However, four of these cubs died by July 13.

A cub born to lioness Jessica also died on February 3 this year.

On September 3, lioness Roopa gave birth to two cubs but killed and devoured one of them soon after giving birth.

In yet another setback, lioness Jennifer died at Safari Park on November 10.

Meanwhile, two leopards, a bear and a chital have also died in quick succession this year.

