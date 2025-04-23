Two Bangladesh nationals arrested in Hyderabad for illegal stay

Hyderabad, April 23 Hyderabad police have arrested two Bangladeshis who illegally entered India and also apprehended four agents who helped them in preparing fake documents.

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team, along with the staff of Malakpet Police Station, arrested Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, both citizens of Bangladesh.

Hasibul, a 25-year-old food delivery agent and native of Dhaka, was using the fake name Jovan Chowdhury. He and Rohan, 21, a labourer, were residing in Saleem Nagar Colony in Malakpet.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Y.V.S. Sudheendra, the duo illegally entered India without any valid documents and were staying at Saleem Nagar Colony with fake and fabricated documents for illegal activities.

The police also apprehended four facilitators/agents who were involved in preparing fake and forged birth certificates and other documents for Bangladeshi nationals. The four accused are Mohd Muqeed, Temura Sai Kiran, Gaddameedi Rajnikant, and Duddu Sudheer Kumar, all residents of Hyderabad.

Police investigation revealed that Hasibul crossed into India four years ago from the Benapole district of Bangladesh. He entered into Bongaon district of West Bengal by paying Rs 25,000 to traffickers. He stayed at South Howrah and worked as a karate trainer. He obtained a fake Aadhar card in the name of Jovan Chowdhury.

In December 2023, he befriended a woman, Jaya Chowdary, resident of Malakpet, Hyderabad, through Facebook chat, and after fraudulently marrying her by hiding his identity, shifted to Hyderabad and was doing online business of garments and also working as a food delivery agent.

Hasibul, through the agents, obtained a fake birth certificate from Narsingi municipality in Ranga Reddy District. Sudheer Kumar, an outsourcing computer operator in the Sanitation Section of Narsingi Municipality, helped in making the fake birth certificate.

Using the fake birth certificate, Hasibul also obtained an Indian voter card and applied for an Aadhaar card.

Last month, Hasibul brought his friend Saha, a tourist guide who was illegally staying in Kolkata, to Hyderabad to support him and his pregnant wife. Saha was staying with the couple at their residence at Malakpet. Hasibul also arranged a fake Aadhaar card for Rohan.

Acting on the credible information, the police arrested Bangladeshi nationals and the agents.

The DCP said they seized a Xerox copy Bangladesh passport of Hasibul, fake Aadhar cards of both the Bangladeshis, a fake birth certificate, and an election voter card of Jovan Chowdhury, seven cell phones and one laptop.

