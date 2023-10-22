Two Bangladeshi citizens held with gold worth Rs 1.23 cr at Bangaon in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 22 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday arrested two Bangladeshi citizens at Benapole-Petrapole border at Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal with smuggled gold bars and gold biscuits.

The market price of the smuggled gold seized is estimated around Rs 1.23 crore, confirmed an official of BSF’s eastern command.

It is learnt that a vehicle of an international bus service agency plying between Kolkata and Dhaka was stopped at the Benapole-Petrapole border for mandatory checking near the check-post at the Benapole-Petrapole border at Bangaon.

As the BSF officials and jawans started checking inside the bus with sniffer dogs, huge quantities of gold bars and biscuits were recovered from under the two seats of the bus. After questioning two persons, both Bangladeshi citizens were arrested by the BSF jawans.

This is the second time within a span of little over a month that BSF has seized huge smuggled gold in the Indo-Bangladesh border areas under Bangaon sub-division.

On September 19, the BSF personnel had arrested one person with approximately 23 kilograms of smuggled gold from a person at the Indo-Bangladesh borders at Bagda under Bangaon division in North 24 Parganas district.The gold consignment seized was value at approximately around Rs 14 crore.

