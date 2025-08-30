Two battalions of disaster relief would be established, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 30 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that two battalions of the Haryana Disaster Relief Force would be established to handle exigencies and assist people.

He said that the foundation stone of the upcoming Fire and Disaster Training Institute in Jind district would soon be laid. The Chief Minister was reviewing the functioning of the Fire and Emergency Services and the Revenue and Disaster Management Department with officials.

CM Saini said that for the renewal of fire safety certificates, the no-objection certificate (NOC) would be granted automatically upon application. However, after renewal, officials would conduct random checks within 15 days.

The Chief Minister instructed that accountability and time limits should be fixed at every level, and the fire NOC should be linked with the CM Dashboard. He also directed strict action against officials and employees who keep NOC applications pending. The Chief Minister directed officials to purchase two fire engines equipped with advanced 101-meter technology soon.

In addition, 13 hydraulic platform fire vehicles of different heights and 250 firefighting vehicles for block-level use will also be procured. The capacity of water pipes in fire engines will be increased up to 1,000 metres so that they can be effectively used in crowded areas during emergencies.

The Chief Minister instructed that the Fire and Disaster Training Institute in Jind should function as per NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) standards and provide training for dealing with disasters such as earthquakes, fires, and floods. He also directed officials to collect data of all swimmers in the state and create a dedicated portal.

The Chief Minister said as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, mapping had been done for setting up new fire stations, and under this plan, 59 new fire stations will be opened in the state. He also directed officials to purchase 10 firefighting robots soon, which will be used initially on a pilot basis.

