Two Bihar men held in UP for looting foreign tourists on trains

Lucknow, Oct 10 The Government Railway Police (GRP) here have arrested two men from Bihar, who coordinated efforts to steal the belongings of foreign tourists travelling in trains, or those who had returned from the Middle East with good savings, said police.

The accused have been identified as Upendra Chaudhary, 48, and Mohammad Jamshed, 35, both residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi.

Police have recovered valuables worth Rs 1.59 lakh, including 50 US dollars, 300 euros, Nepali currency of Rs 4,100, 500 dirham, Rs 4000 cash and jewellery.

Lucknow's Aishbagh GRP station incharge sub-inspector Subhash Chandra Yadav said, “Last week, on Wednesday and Friday, the duo was involved in theft with two passengers. The CCTV footage of the railway station captured their act.”

Sharing the modus operandi of the accused men, Yadav said, “Jamshed would select the victim at Lucknow airport international arrival and would travel along with the victim till Charbagh railway station.”

“The second accused, Upendra Chaudhary would impersonate as TTE at the railway station and offer a fake ‘special railway pass’ to travel in train without buying a ticket. Both Upendra and Jamshed would stage a paper formality to obtain the pass which was purely meant to divert the victim’s focus, while one of them would siphon off his/her belongings,” said Aishbagh GRP station incharge.

