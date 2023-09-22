Two bike-borne youths killed in accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 22 Two youths speeding on a BMW bike were killed in a road accident in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

Manmohan (31) and Nikhil (25) were allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place at 3.30 a.m. in the limits of Yeshwanthpur traffic police station.

According to police, the duo were proceeding towards RMC Yard Road from Yeshwanthpur after partying with friends.

Due to overspeeding, they lost control over the vehicle which collided with a pole. Both were thrown into the air and died on the spot as they were not wearing helmets, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to M.S. Ramaiah hospital.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor