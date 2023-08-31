Two bike riders killed in collision with overspeeding truck in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 Two men were killed in a collision between a bike and a truck in the outskirts of Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rohit, 23, and Achin, 23, both residents of Raghubir Nagar.

According to police, on Thursday, a police control room call regarding an accident was received at Paschim Vihar East police station following which a police team was dispatched.

"On reaching the spot one truck was found at the spot near Multan Nagar Red light on Main Rohtak road. One damaged motorcycle was also found on the spot. Truck driver Pankaj Kumar, 28, a resident of district Etah in Uttar Pradesh was also handed over to police by the public," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Harendra Singh said.

"Injured persons were already shifted to hospital where both Rohit and Achin were declared brought dead," he said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the driver was found drunk and the reason for the accident was overspeeding.

"Achin used to work as a salesman in a jewellery shop Om Jewellers in Rajouri Garden and Rohit worked as a home delivery boy for online products. They had borrowed the motorcycle of their neighbour Satish (also friend of both) at about 12 midnight for some joy ride," the DCP added.

